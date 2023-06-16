Boy, 15, one of 2 gunned down in Arima

A family lime ended with the deaths of a 15-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man in Arima on Thursday night.

Police said teenager Nicholas Jordan and Aneil Toolsie were liming with relatives on the pavement in Mt Pleasant Road, near Tannis Lane, at around 8 pm when a gunman shot at the group before running away.

Jordan died at the scene while Toolsie and others who were injured were taken to hospital, where Toolsie was declared dead on arrival.

A 29-year-old man was shot in his face and midsection, while a 47-year-old man was grazed by bullets on his forehead and left foot. Both remain warded in hospital.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) are continuing enquiries. No motive has been established for these murders.