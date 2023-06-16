Balanced approach needed on issue of crime

THE EDITOR: Why are so many of our young men convinced that to obtain a better living, they simply have to overpower others and seize their belongings?

Is it that they have never been taught right from wrong, or do they see life as being unfair to them given the hand they have been dealt?

Is it that not being adequately prepared for adulthood – having not obtained life skills/education required to access a decent job – they feel compelled to use alternative skills to hit back against society with the expectation that they would not have to suffer any consequences for their actions?

In recognition of this morass, governments have instituted many initiatives and programmes aimed at preparing young people for adult life and steer them away from crime.

But success in these initiatives competes with political expediency, since the shelf life of a government is only five years, whereas the time needed to see fruition of these programmes is usually longer.

Given the crime crisis, the population is understandably impatient with solutions that do not promise instant relief. They are more excited by the fight-fire-with-fire approach.

What is needed is a balance between short-term, immediate solutions to reduce the crime menace, and long-term solutions aimed at preventing future generations from taking the path of crime and lawlessness.

Short-term reactive solutions should include better law-enforcement strategies to detect, captire and prosecute criminals, improvements in the justice system and weeding out corrupt elements in the public service including national security.

Long-term proactive solutions must include mechanisms to identify, re-educate and retrain at-risk youths so they can have every opportunity to lead meaningful lives and not fall into crime and criminality. All citizens must feel that they belong in society, as marginalisation and ostracism can breed criminality.

Many countries are utilising the skills and talents of their people to gain much-needed foreign exchange.

Cuba has made an industry of exporting well-trained workers in many industries. The Philippines is well-known for churning out nurses for other countries. I am told Jamaica leads the Caribbean in remittances from its citizens living and working overseas, including its athletes.

Perhaps TT can follow suit since it is known we are a talented people. We just need to harness that talent to the benfit of the nation as opposed to the benefit of organised crime.

DAVID THOMAS

Port of Spain