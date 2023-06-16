Army set up title showdown vs AC PoS

Defence Force players celebrate a goal on Wednesday. Photo courtesy TTPFL -

DEFENCE Force set up a title decider against AC Port of Spain on the final matchday of the TT Premier Football League following a 4-2 victory over Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the penultimate round at the La Horquetta Recreation Grounds on Wednesday night.

The win for Defence Force over Rangers took the Army men to 53 points, one point ahead of AC Port of Spain. AC Port of Spain will still fancy their chances as they have a match in hand against Prison Service FC.

Defence Force will play AC Port of Spain on the final matchday.

Justin Garcia opened the scoring for Defence Force with a penalty in the fourth minute. It remained 1-0 until the 35th minute when Isaiah Lee equalised for Rangers in the 35th minute. But four minutes later, Brent Sam put Defence Force back in front with a 39th minute goal.

Cassim Kellar gave Defence Force a 3-1 lead in the 47th minute, but Rangers kept fighting as Nathaniel Garcia pulled a goal back in the 56th minute.

Darrius Ollivierra ensured Defence Force ended with full points with a goal in stoppage time.

In other matches which finished late on Wednesday, Police FC continued their late season form with a 3-0 win over W Connection and the match between Heritage Pt Fortin Civic and Prison Service FC ended in a 2-2 draw.

Premier League Standings

Teams*W*L*D*GD*Pts

Defence Force*21*17*2*2*+36*53

AC POS*20*17*2*1*+40*52

Club Sando*21*14*4*3*+19*45

Rangers*21*14*6*1*+32*43

Police*21*11*7*3*+10*36

Central FC*21*10*10*1*-5*31

Point Fortin Civic*21*7*10*4*-4*25

W Connection*21*6*11*4*-15*22

Jabloteh*21*5*12*4*-13*19

Caledonia*21*4*15*2*-27*14

Prisons*20*3*14*3*-37*12

Cunupia FC*21*2*17*2*-36*8