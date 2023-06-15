Two drivers injured in Claxton Bay crash

Photo by Lincoln Holder

A maxi driver and a truck driver were taken to hospital after an accident near the Claxton Bay flyover on Thursday.

Details were sketchy, but reports say the maxi was in front of the truck at around 9 am on the ramp of the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, where the crash happened.

Both vehicles veered off the road on impact and stopped in the grass median.

The drivers were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.