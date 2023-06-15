Trinidad and Tobago sprint team cop silver at Pan Am Track Champs

Trinidad and Tobago cyclists Kwesi Browne, left, Zion Pulido, right, and Nicholas Paul (not in photo) placed second, on Wednesday at the Pan American Track Championships, Argentina. -

THE TT men’s sprint cycling team of Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Zion Pulido copped silver in the 2023 Elite Pan American Track Championships at the Vicente Chancay Velodrome in San Juan, Argentina on Wednesday.

In the gold medal ride against Canada, TT clocked 45.291 seconds to claim the silver medal. The Canada team of James Hedgcock, Tyler Rorke and Nick Wammes stopped the clock in 43.384. Colombia settled for third position and Mexico were fourth.

The final between TT and Canada was a replay of last year’s final as the same six cyclists were involved in the final at the 2022 Pan Am Championships in Lima, Peru.

In the qualifying round on Wednesday, the TT trio finished with the second fastest time of 44.373 behind the Canada team who finished in 43.902 to seal top spot. Mexico were third best in 44.586.

In round one, TT defeated Venezuela to advance further in the competition. TT won in 44.093 and Venezuela clocked 45.080.