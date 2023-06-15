Trinidad and Tobago, do you know what 'shrinkflation' is?

THE EDITOR: TT do you know what "shrinkflation" is?

It is the practise of reducing the size of a product while maintaining its sticker price. Raising the price per given amount is a strategy employed by companies, mainly in the food and beverage industries, to stealthily boost profit margins or maintain them in them in the face of rising input costs.

TT here is how it is:

* Shrinkflation is the reduction in the size of a product in response to rising production costs or market competition.

* Rather than increase the price of a product, the company offers a smaller package for the same price.

* Changes are minimal and limited to a small range of products, yet are still enough to make accurate measures of inflation more difficult to gauge.

* Shrinkflation runs the risk of turning customers away from a product if they notice they are getting less for the same price.

Shrinkflation is basically a hidden form of inflation, plain, simple and straightfoward.

Product price increases will be spotted pronto but minimal shrinkage could go unnoticed. Customers are more sensitive to price increases than to package downsizing. Am I not correct?

The primary reasons for shrinkflation are production costs and market competition.

If a customer notices Shrinkflation there can be a a detrimental effect on consumer sentiment toward the perpetrator leading to loss of trust and confidence.

One of the best ways to notice Shrinkflation is a redesign on the packing or a new slogan.

To avoid Shrinkflation buy competing brands which have not downsized as yet. Know the weights of products and what you pay for them.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town