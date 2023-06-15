PTSC running 79 of 163 routes

In this 2020 file photo, the Deluxe Coach buses are launched at the PTSC terminal in Arima. - ROGER JACOB

The Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) currently has 187 buses in service on 79 routes of a possible 163.

It is hoping to increase the number of buses and routes by the third quarter of 2024.

PTSC general manager Patrick Gomez made the statement during a parliamentary Public Accounts Committee meeting on the inquiry into the financial statements of the PTSC for the financial years 2014-2018.

“Our daily run-out hovers between 160 (and) 170 buses. We have a fleet of 187 buses, some have been identified for disposal, while others are in long and short-term repair. We are currently servicing 79 routes based on what is available.

"Our strategic plan calls for us to have 500 buses, and with those, we would be able to service over 160 routes. We are attempting to acquire 300 buses in three phases, and are currently carrying out a rigorous maintenance programme to keep those we have running.”

Deputy general manager, engineering, David Mangal said the average chassis age of the fleet is 12 years, with a range of three-18 years.

He said over the past few years, a programme had been implemented across all depots which kept track of parts needed, maintenance, and minimum and maximum reorder levels so that preventative maintenance could be scheduled.

He said people were being trained in maintenance of the current fleet and the new buses when they are acquired.

Gomez said supply-chain issues had made it difficult to acquire parts on time over the last three years, and this affected the number of buses out at any time.

PTSC vice chairman Robin Rampersad said the number of 163 routes was what the corporation had been able to service in 2011-2013 when the fleet was at its maximum level before it began to deteriorate.

He said the number of routes was revised every two- three years, based on population density, demand, rural routes and road conditions.

Rampersad said the corporation ran internal surveys of PTSC users monthly to determine how satisfied they were with the service, and independent surveys were done of both PTSC users and the general public.

Committee member Dr Amery Browne asked what revenue streams PTSC was using, including revenue from tenants and advertising.

Gomez said collection from tenants remains an issue, but the corporation was applying stringent measures at this time, including writing to all tenants who were in arrears.

“Some tenants have entered into payment and promissory-note arrangements, and these are monitored on a monthly basis. For tenants who we were unable to come to arrangements with, we have forwarded those cases to the courts and are following a legal pathway.

"For other government departments, we have written to the heads and most have settled their accounts, while we continue to pursue others.

"The policy for tenancy is being enforced and monitored daily. We write to them and go through the process. If needs be we serve notices of eviction if the issue cannot be resolved.”

He said several advertising options were used, including the Beetham Highway, bus wraparounds and transport hubs, and other options were being explored with the marketing department.

Another source of income was charters for special events and in conjunction with other ministries. He said the buses used for these were specially equipped and were not used for the travelling public.

Browne asked about security on the buses. Gomez said the current fleet did not have cameras, but bus drivers had standard procedures to follow in case of incidents. He said there were cameras in the terminals and depots, and the new buses would also have cameras.

Responding to a question about litigation from committee member Charrise Seepersad, Gomez said the main areas were industrial-relations matters; litigation in terms of tenancies where debt remains outstanding; public injury; and occupational safety and health.

Gomez said PTSC communicated with its customers through its Facebook platform and newspapers. He said there was a hotline, and customers could also make enquiries via the customer service representatives at the terminals. He said an app was being contemplated, and currently people could book tours and buy tickets on the website.

He said they had no usable recovery vehicles, so if a bus broke down, either PTSC engineers would troubleshoot, or third-party contractors would convey it to a depot.

Tancoo noted the auditor general had filed adverse opinions on the accounts from 2014-2018 and asked what measures had been taken to deal with these.

Deputy general manager finance Gloria Corneal-Boyce said the two main ones were the valuation of property and plant, which had not been done since 1973, and the treatment of a brought-forward government grant in 2017.

Corporate secretary Veneisa Bynoe said the challenge of the valuation was that it would cost millions of dollars, which PTSC did not have. She said the entity was working with the Valuations Division of the Finance Ministry to carry out the valuations. She said the division had sent a list of requirements, which the corporation was working on.

Gomez said significant internal controls had been implemented to deal with fraud, including 78 policies in various departments. He said PTSC was in the process of creating overarching fraud policies.