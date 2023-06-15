Powell, Cariah star in Windies warm-up win vs UAE

Rovman Powell -

A CENTURY from Rovman Powell and a four-wicket haul from Yannic Cariah propelled West Indies to a commanding 114-run win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, in a warm-up match ahead of the International Cricket Council World Cup qualification tournament.

West Indies scored a healthy 374/9 batting first at the Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare, Zimbabwe. Powell, batting at number seven, cracked eight fours and eight sixes in his innings of 105 off 55 balls.

Nicholas Pooran was also in destructive form lashing 74 off 67 balls with five fours and five sixes. Keemo Paul was vital to the massive total hitting 54 off 50 balls. Muhammad Jawadullah was the best bowler for UAE grabbing 3/50 in eight overs and Karthik Meiyappan took 2/51 in six overs.

In reply, Basil Hameed struck 122 not out off 108 balls but it was not enough as UAE closed on 260/9 in 50 overs. Leg spinner Yannic Cariah continued his recent form grabbing 4/58 in ten overs and fast bowler Jason Holder picked up 2/26 in seven overs.

West Indies are preparing for the World Cup qualifiers which bowl off on Sunday in Zimbabwe.

Summarised Scores: WEST INDIES 374/9 (Rovman Powell 105, Nicholas Pooran 74, Keemo Paul 54; M Jawadullah 3/50, K Meiyappan 2/51) vs UAE 260/9 (B Hameed 122 not out, Y Aravino 54; Y Cariah 4/58, Jason Holder 2/26). West Indies won by 114 runs.