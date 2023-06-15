PDP supporters, let me hear you now

PDP supporters during the opening of the party's Barataria office PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

THE EDITOR: I keep waiting for those who salivated over the 14-1 THA elections victory over the PNM to tell us what they are doing about the present day image of tiny Tobago.

Is the THA a crumbling little failed state? The gloaters now appear silent. Has smiling from ear to ear at the loss of the PNM, has morphed into avoiding logical discourse?

What we are being fed instead are articles about what is going wrong in Trinidad. Why? Because certain people have nothing to say? Not even a gentlemanly thank you for the $100 million extra added to the running of the THA?

Was it such a resounding victory that the fine print behind the magical success of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) was never examined for possible flaws? Was there orchestrated propaganda used to effect the PDP victory? More questions than answers.

The Chief Secretary, Farley Chavez Augustine was placed there by the founder and owner of the PDP. Farley was placed as the face of the PDP because the party's owner, Watson Solomon Duke, is still awaiting the outcome of certain court matters emanating from way back in 2016.

We all know this particular story. No need to elaborate.

The fact of the matter is that Duke is the person with the requisite experience necessary to manage an organisation given his many years as a trade union leader.

I am not going to waste time with the stories and fine-printing behind the formation of the Tobago Peoples' Party (TPP). What is of concern is that Tobagonians, and by extension Trinidadians, need to feel that instead of articles besmirching the abilities of our Prime Minister, there be discourse on the little children who are now running the THA. Sorry, not running, but walking the THA.

How can Tobagonians continue to harp about autonomy when it is patently obvious that the very viability of the THA is in question?

The Prime Minister, as a born Tobagonian, must be deeply embarrassed at the low level of intelligence and disloyalty being displayed. Is it that some doctorates are merely framed pieces of paper meant only for hanging on walls?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin