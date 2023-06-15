No fatalities, but two injured as tree falls on car in Mt Hope

Two people are being treated for head injuries they received when a tree fell on a car on the Uriah Butler Highway on Wednesday morning.

Police said the duo and their driver were travelling in a white Mitsubishi car on the southbound lane on the extreme left lane, of the highway near the UWI field station and Nestle compound at around 11.30 am when heavy winds caused a tree to fall on the front part of the car.

The windscreen and hood of the car were damaged injuring the man and woman.

Police said the man was sitting in the back seat while the woman was sitting in the front passenger seat.

The driver of the car was unharmed.

Drivers saw the accident and called an ambulance.

Emergency health service workers visited the scene and took the injured man and woman to the Mt Hope Hospital.

Officers from the San Juan Fire Station were also called in and cleared debris from the tree.

The damaged car was towed to the St Joseph Police Station where enquiries are continuing.

The fallen tree in Mt Hope was one of six incidents in the North-Western Division of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) where trees were blown over by strong winds.

A statement from the ODPM on Wednesday reported that there were other incidents.

On the Johnny King Road, Aranguez, a tree was knocked onto utility lines and in Mentor Alley, Laventille, a tree was blown onto a house.

There were other reports of trees being kocked onto pathways in Tucker Valley, Chaguaramas, Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley and Cocorite Terrace, Cocorite.

The statement also reported one incident where a roof was blown off of a house in Factory Road, Diego Martin and an incident of a landslip in Pioneer Drive, Petit Valley.