NGC collaborates with major engineering firms

NGC president Mark Loquan executes Master Services Agreement with Mala Baliraj CEO Massy Wood Ltd -

The National Gas Company (NGC) has signed separate master service agreements (MSAs) with two major locally operating engineering firms – Massy Wood Ltd (Massy Wood) and Worley Trinidad Ltd (Worley).

In a release, NGC said both MSAs will provide design engineering and project-management services to support planning and implementation of strategic project initiatives. They will also help build and leverage synergies which will support NGC’s operations and can be accessed by the individual companies in the NGC group over the next three years.

The signed MSAs will further NGC’s efforts to be on par with best-practice standards and improve the cycle time between the planning and execution phases of projects.

The release added that the signing of these agreements signifies NGC’s willingness to engage and align with key stakeholders to promote the use of locally based engineering and project management to support the vision to become an international integrated energy company.

Additionally, the services to be provided by Massy Wood and Worley will allow NGC to access a broader suite of engineering and project-management services to bolster its in-house capabilities. This will ultimately serve to improve and enhance NGC’s value proposition to potential partners and support any future business opportunities for NGC to manage and execute projects.

NGC views these MSAs as working examples of its commitment to value creation opportunities by harnessing local capabilities and leveraging technical know-how to create avenues for future growth in the energy sector.

NGC president Mark Loquan said, “As NGC continues to leverage and build its own project-management and supply-chain-management capabilities, as evident from local projects with ETeck to international projects in Ghana, the company is taking steps to partner with companies that share NGC’s standards and principles to deliver best-in-class projects, developing the local expertise in the process and improving our agility as the environment demands.”