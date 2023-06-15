More JetBlue, American Airlines flights to Trinidad

Piarco International Airport.

JetBlue and American Airlines will be flying twice daily to Trinidad to boost airlift over the next few months.

In a release, Tourism Trinidad Ltd said these additional flights will provide more than 2,000 seats to the North American market.

To do this, JetBlue will start a "red-eye" flight from New York on Friday until the first week in September and American Airlines will have an additional flight from Miami from August 15 until September 5.

JetBlue operates over 1,000 flights daily and American Airlines currently has one daily flight from Miami, with a seat capacity of 172 per flight.

The release said between January and April, American Airlines brought 4,211 people into Trinidad.

Carla Cupid, CEO of Tourism Trinidad Ltd ,said, “This development is a testament to the increasing interest in our destination and the need for more airlift. JetBlue and American Airlines expanding its service will provide travellers from North America with more options and greater convenience when planning their trips. We look forward to working with both airlines to promote travel to Trinidad and provide visitors with unforgettable experiences.”

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell added that this is a positive move for tourism.

"It is one of the many successful outcomes from the Routes Americas 2023 conference held in March, where we engaged in discussions with both airlines that sought to make air travel sustainable and create new routes and connections to and through TT,” said Mitchell.

The ministry and Tourism Trinidad Ltd along with the Airport Authority and partner airlines, said they will continue to implement strategies to improve air service into TT.