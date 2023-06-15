Man dies in Petit Bourg fire

File photo.

A 34-year-old Petit Bourg man died in a fire at his apartment on Thursday morning.

A media release from the Fire Service said officers from the San Juan and Wrightson Road fire stations went to a fire at an apartment building on Akal Road, off Bushe Street, Petit Bourg, that was reported at around 7.21 am.

They extinguished the blaze, and while inspecting the damage they found the body of Keniston Johnson in his apartment on the ground floor.

The building housed 14 people.

The ceiling of an apartment next door to Johnson's was damaged.

Fire officers said the cause of the blaze is unclear as enquiries are still ongoing.

One officer said residents reported hearing an explosion shortly before the fire began.

Newsday visited the scene and tried to speak with Johnson's relatives but they declined to comment.

One woman could be heard saying, "My son died. I have nothing else to say."

One of Johnson's neighbours described him as a friendly, pleasant man who generally kept to himself.

"We knew him by his nickname as 'Bread' in the neighbourhood.

"The whole community is really saddened by this. We've never really had a problem with fires or that sort of thing around here, so it really came as a shock to all of us this morning."

While Newsday was there, technicians from the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) were disconnecting electricity lines from the affected apartment.