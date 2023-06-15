MacFarlane stages Spectacular Broadway

Spectacular Broadway will be staged at Queen's Hall this weekend. - Andrea De Silva

This Father’s Day weekend one of Brian MacFarlane’s biggest dreams will become a reality.

The dream to share with patrons a production filled with songs and dramatic pieces from different Broadway musicals will be presented with his Spectacular Broadway production.

The name Spectacular Broadway was chosen becauset this production brings together the top creative talent of Trinidad and Tobago in vocals, dance, music, lighting, sound and special effects, a media release said.

The release said the production's combined talents together with these well-known and loved songs create a spectacular showcase for patrons.

Top performers of Spectacular Broadway include, Wendy Sheppard, Leandra Head, Alethea Beharry, Michelle, Xavier, Rosezanna Winchester, Natalia Dopwell, Patrice Inglesbirth, Marvin Smith, Christian Mendez, Brendan Prince, Marlon DeBique, Ancil Valley and the B MacnificentVoices.

Spectacular Broadway runs June 16-18 from 8 pm on Friday and Saturday and two shows at 3 pm and 8 pm on Sunday.