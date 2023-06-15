Kamla, do you remember the Fyzabad accord?

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: In what can only be described as a desperate attempt to save the UNC from the humiliation of being defeated again, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has made a hollow and vacuous call to smaller political parties to join her in fighting the PNM.

She must be fully aware that most members of today's smaller political parties were once affiliated to the People’s Partnership which ensured she became Prime Minister in 2010.

She must be fully aware that upon assuming office, stealthy moves were made to dismantle the partnership and promote that administration as the government of the UNC.

She must be aware that by the end of her only term as prime minister, that government was shed of its COP, MSJ, TOP and NJAC "partners."

The Opposition Leader still must explain what role she played in the dismantling of the Fyzabad accord and her statement before the 2015 elections when she declared that the UNC would fight alone.

She has never been an advocate of national unity and her call now for other parties to join her is most disingenuous and borders on hypocrisy.

It certainly will be a hard sell for her to get these smaller parties to join her after the treatment meted out to those parties which were once in the partnership. Her track record of leadership is questionable and her choice of candidates since 2015, and thereafter, has further alienated the right-thinking population.

Under her leadership, the UNC has reverted to being a rural-based organisation and may find it most difficult to contest all 141 seats in the local government elections.

This appears to be causing her to go into panic mode and she is now desperate to save face by presenting a full slate at any cost. This could very well mean that Kamla and her pick-up side could very well face the ultimate political price.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando