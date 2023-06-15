Integrity Commission probes audio tapes as Chief Sec promises response

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett during a media briefing on crime in Tobago on May 10. Photo: THA Facebook page -

AND ELIZABETH GONZALES

The Integrity Commission has confirmed to Newsday that it is currently investigating a now-infamous voice recording which has gone viral on social media. In the recording, two people can be heard planning the use of Tobago House of Assembly funds in the dissemanation of "propaganda" for a political party.

A preliminary assessment is expected to be completed by Friday.

On Tuesday, Newsday reported that the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau and the Fraud Squad of the police were also investigating the matter.

On Wednesday, in response to an e-mail sent on Tuesday, the commission told Newsday that it received a complaint about the recording on June 3.

The complaint was made pursuant to Section 32 of the Integrity in Public Life Act which says that any member of the public may file a complaint to the commission against any public official that they believe has breached the act.

The commission said, in accordance with its rules, a preliminary assessment started on June 5 "to determine jurisdiction in terms of person and subject matter. It is anticipated that this preliminary assessment will be completed by June 16.

"The next step will be submission to the commission within 14 days for its decision as to whether to pursue a full investigation pursuant to Section 33 (b) of the Integrity in Public Life Act Section 33: The Commission (b) shall upon the complaint of any member of the public, consider and enquire into any alleged breaches of the Act or any allegations of corrupt or dishonest conduct."

The commission noted that it was unable to issue an acknowledgement of its receipt of the complaint as it was submitted without an address.

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris also made the disclosure on Wednesday during a media conference at his office in Scarborough.

He said he has received a letter from a Tobago West pensioner who has since filed the complaint, making note of the one-minute-15-second voice recording.

He said the pensioner was convinced that a crime had been committed against the people of TT.

Morris called on two senior public officials in Tobago to vacate their offices “until such time that this investigation has been properly investigated and completed.”

Morris said the first response after 21 days of silence from the Chief Secretary should not have been that he has nothing to be worried about as he will break his silence on the matter in the coming days.

On Tuesday, speaking at a townhall meeting, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said: “I can also say with a very high degree of confidence that when I speak on this issue, myself and the executive will be properly exonerated.”

But Morris said: “I heard the Chief Secretary saying 21 days for crapaud and one day for schoolboy but what he forgot to tell us that it also says 21 days for thieves and one day for police.

"The police is on its way on this matter.”

"(Augustine) telling us that he and his executive would be exonerated because of some security concern and telling us – it’s clear, we’re not stupid. They are believing that Tobagonians are fools and trying to take us for fools but we are not.

Morris said the person that released the audio should be applauded.

Morris encouraged office holders to co-operate with police and Integrity Commission investigations on the matter.

“I am therefore encouraging you as these investigations both at the level of the police begins and at the level of the Integrity Commission to go quietly, speak your truth and let the truth set you free.

"Do not try to hide for anybody... Go and do the right thing.”

He added: “I’m calling on all of Tobago and everyone and anyone with any information that can help this matter being prosecuted to the end, please go quietly to the police, go quietly to the Integrity Commission and provide them with the information that you have.”

He said “It wasn’t me,” is the only response he was interested in hearing from Augustine. He said he previously warned Tobago about Augustine.

“You would have heard me from very early based on the actions of the Chief Secretary saying to you that the person that the Chief Secretary purports himself to be, he is not.”