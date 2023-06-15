Indarsingh: Don't use road rehab as part of election campaign

MP for Couva South Rudy Indarsingh -

COMPLAINING about the deplorable state of roads in his constituency, Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh is appealing for equity in the road repairs undertaken by the Secondary Road Rehabilitation and Improvement Company, not as part of the election machinery.

“The $400 million allocated to this company must be equitably distributed and used to fix roads and drainage. It should not swing the pendulum in favour of the upcoming local government elections."

He claimed, “As the local government elections are around the corner, we see the bulldozers and the pitch ready to patch roads. The PNM only emerges when elections are looming.”

He pointed out that roads in his constituency play an important role in facilitating the traffic flow to the industrial sector, which is key to the economy.

He said Camden Road facilitates the flow of traffic to the National Helicopter Services Ltd, the University of TT's Aviation Campus, and all the communities in Couva.

The Savonetta Road carries traffic going to the Point Lisas Business Park, the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, the Brechin Castle Solar Park, the UTT Point Lisas Campus, the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, the Port of Point Lisas, and the communities of Dow Village (Old and New Settlements), California, Esperanza, Windsor Park, and Phoenix Park.

“These roads have all been ignored by this arrogant PNM Government.

"The Beaucarro Road is another road that has been abandoned by the Minister of Works and Transport."

Underscoring that bad roads constitute a daily nightmare for constituents in both UNC and PNM strongholds, Indarsingh concluded, “This PNM Government does not care about the lives of the working class who commute every single day on these treacherous roadways.

“The Secondary Road Rehabilitation and Improvement Company Ltd has been contracted to fix the roads of the nation, and yet my constituency of Couva South still has some of the worst roads the nation has ever seen.

“Taxpayer dollars are not being used to help the people. Instead, this money is being squandered. The country is suffering because of a lack of vision and implementation as it relates to infrastructural development, just like in other areas such as national security, health education, and job creation.

“This company must not become an arm of Balisier House and become involved in active campaigning because the line minister is the campaign manager of the PNM.”

He said the rainy season spells the probability of more road accidents, flooding and blockages, as it is extremely dangerous for drivers to navigate around potholes.

“I call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi and Sinanan to urgently fix these main thoroughfares and stop treating the people of Couva like bastard children in a fatherless nation.”