IDA on the absence of a chief administrator: Has the THA collapsed?

HAS the THA collapsed?

THE Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) asked this question on Wednesday as it weighed in on the absence of a chief administrator within the assembly.

Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael first drew attention to the issue last Friday as she apologised for Chief Secretary Farley Augustine’s absence at a sod-turning ceremony to mark the construction of the Synergy Water Park at Friendship Estate. Augustine was scheduled to deliver the feature address.

Saying the THA had been without a chief administrator for almost a month, BYisrael said Augustine was “trying to deal with several emergencies that have come as a result.”

The chief administrator, Ethlyn John, retired on May 17.

At a news conference on Monday, the Prime Minister blamed the THA administration, saying it had ruled out the next candidate before he was even able to see the recommendation from the Public Service Commission.

Dr Rowley said he is waiting for the commission to send him the recommendation of the next qualified public servant in line as the selection process had to be restarted owing to information that the first nominee was suspended on misconduct allegations arising out of an infrastructural programme that was undertaken by the former PNM-led THA administration.

On Tuesday, Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke accused the THA of running the assembly illegally without a chief administrator.

He said the THA cannot refer to any law to justify running the affairs of the assembly without a sitting chief administrator.

But in a release on Wednesday, the IDA noted BYisrael’s statement that the THA has been without a chief administrator for almost a month.

“This situation is both alarming and of grave concern,” the party said.

“In any government, the role of the public servant as the accounting officer is critical to the implementation of policies made by the political directorate.

“The fact that the administration has been operating without this key member of staff for such a prolonged period makes one question whether the administration understands the gravity of the problem and the urgent need to address it.”

The IDA, led by Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, said the retirement of a public servant is never a surprise.

“These dates are known well in advance to ensure the necessary arrangements are put in place. The fact that the THA has arrived at the situation where it is now rudderless due to the absence of the head of the public service in Tobago, while the parties concerned trumpet the notion “it wasn’t me” to absolve themselves from blame, is of no solace to the people of Tobago.”

It went on, “One can argue that the administration continues to show its ineptitude with the lack of adequate planning before actions are taken. One can also postulate nefarious intent on the part of the central government or gross incompetence by the Public Service Commission in this matter.

“But regardless of the position taken, the adage “when elephants fight it is the grass that gets trampled” aptly describes Tobago’s current predicament. While the political titans of the ruling administrations in Tobago and Trinidad are locking horns, it is the people of Tobago that are feeling the proverbial ‘pinch’. “

The IDA said the apparent impasse reinforces the need for a new framework of governance to be instituted - one that does not give unfettered powers to individuals to do as they please without accountability or consequence.

“The public service and public servants should never be treated as pawns of the politicians to be sacrificed at their behest. The strength of the public service is to balance the powers of any administration and protect the abuse of the public purse.”

The party said it has also noted the concerns of retired head of the public service Reginald Dumas, in which he advised the THA to tread cautiously on the issue given its precarious position.

“We must all bear in mind that building a better Tobago has to be grounded in how we can partner with fellow Tobagonians, at various and all levels, to ensure we are “building a better future for all.”