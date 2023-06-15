Devant Maharaj: Kamla’s unity call vacuous, hollow

File photo: Devant Maharaj

FORMER minister in the Kamla Persad-Bissessar People's Partnership (PP) administration Dr Devant Maharaj, believes her call for political unity is vacuous and hollow.

On a UNC platform on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar indicated the willingness of her party to form another coalition in the hope of removing the PNM from office.

Several smaller parties have expressed an interest while others have declined the offer.

Maharaj is highly suspicious the intention is to “use the smaller political parties to artificially create an illusion of some semblance of political unity in the hopes of winning the local elections and then to perhaps ride that momentum into the 2025 general elections.”

He said the only way for the UNC to have any chance at any elections, bingo, or raffle against the PNM, “is to jettison Kamla and the kindergarten MPs and senators.”

Maharaj who has since migrated to Canada but still follows TT politics, said that in January 2019, he along with then MP’s, Ganga Singh, supported by Fuad Khan, Ramona Ramdial, Vasant Bharath, and others, went to the UNC National Assembly to table a resolution to begin talks with all those opposed to the PNM to discuss a possible coalition or alliance before the 2020 general elections.

He said Singh had drafted a resolution to show the intricate power dynamics and underlying motives within the complex realm of coalition politics. He was prepared to discuss with the membership and subject it to a vote on the concept of the UNC and the resolution to engage in talks with other political entities uniting with the UNC for the 2020 general election.

Instead of being subjected to the democratic process, Maharaj said Singh was prevented from raising the resolution by the chair of the proceedings and the resolution was stillborn on the floor of the assembly.

Since then, he said, Persad-Bissessar has maintained the myopic position of going it alone and losing it alone.

He said the party faithful must now ask her what has changed.

"It is apparent that the drunken lust for power has apparently changed the tune of UNC’s leadership.

“Kamla’s speech calling for unity was filled with prestidigitation, as they skillfully manipulated words and facts to deceive the audience and maintain their political advantage.”

He said her appeal lacks substance and is devoid of any real significance.

“The audacity and convenience exhibited by the UNC in calling for political unity are not surprising, given their previous actions and rhetoric. Their appeal lacks credibility and fails to address the fundamental issues at hand."

Saying the call for political unity appears hollow, lacking genuine intent and meaningful solutions, Maharaj submitted political unity requires more than mere rhetoric or superficial gestures.

“True political unity necessitates a comprehensive understanding of the diverse perspectives and interests within the political landscape. The UNC's call for unity seems to lack the depth and substance required to foster meaningful collaboration and progress.”

Commenting on Persad-Bissessar’s assertion of government’s plan to implement a 25 per cent inheritance tax from beneficiaries of assets from a deceased person, rather than from the estate, Maharaj likened this to “a dog whistle for Indians.”

“By raising the issue in the context of the Indo-Trinidadian population, who are known to have substantial property ownership and deep emotional connections to their land, the UNC may have intended to evoke strong emotions and political sentiments. This tactic can be seen as a naked dog whistle, appealing to specific ethnic and cultural groups within the population.”

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has also rubbished Persad-Bissessar’s claim.