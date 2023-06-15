CXC exams continue on schedule

File photo

While there have been reports of nine exam papers being stolen in Jamaica, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) said there are no changes to the exam schedule.

This comes after CXC, in a release, said it is meeting with the regional Education Ministers on Thursday.

Decisions coming out of that meeting will be posted on its social media platforms, the council said.

CXC said they were discussing the potential breach in security of nine Caribbean Secondary Education Council (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) papers.