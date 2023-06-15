CBA, get it right

THE EDITOR: I make no apologies nor am I ashamed to declare that I am and always will be a stickler for standards.

It is my belief that when you are doing something, do it right or don't do it at all.

I couldn't believe my eyes while reading today's daily newspaper I came across an advertisement put out by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) congratulating three awardees who received the designation of Silk (Senior Counsel status) recently.

What's wrong with this you may ask? Well, the person identified in the association's advertisement as Rajiv Persad, SC, is actually Ravi Rajcoomar, SC, and vice versa. What a sad state of affairs.

ARLENE POPPLEWELL

Via e-mail