Beckles-Robinson urges public to donate blood: “It saved my life”

Blood donor, Nicola Alexander, right, speaks with Minister of Planning and Development, Member of Parliament for Arima, Pennelope Beckles, second from left, and from left Mayor of Arima, Cagney Casimire, Registered Nurses, Lois Cook, Candice Allen and Tarneisha Adolphus during the launch of the Blood Donation Lounge at the Arima General Hospital, Arima on Wednesday. - Anisto Alves

ARIMA MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson has reached out to the public with a heartfelt plea to donate blood, sharing her personal experience of how this simple act saved her life during her intense battle with cancer over two decades ago.

In an emotional address during the launch of the Blood Donation Kakuhu Lounge on Wednesday morning, she emphasized the vital importance of blood donations and the tremendous impact they can have on those in need, reflecting on her remarkable journey and the incredible generosity of others that gave her a second chance at life.

She told the audience in her address, “I discovered 21 years ago that I had cancer. That issue of having a low blood count and the need for me to have somebody provide me with blood so I personally can testify to the significance of it because of the situation I was in and the fact that someone would have contributed to me being alive today."

She praised those behind the initiative outlining the benefits to Arimians.

“Blood is the life force of the human body but unfortunately we tend not to appreciate its importance until we need it.

“Around the world blood transfusion saves thousands of lives every day whether it's during complicated surgeries, difficult childbirth, serious illness or accidents.

"Without the blood donated by members of the public, it would not be possible to save the lives of persons anymore."

Annually, the Blood Bank processes approximately 20,000 units of blood donations.

While this may seem like a remarkable figure, Beckles-Robinson said, “WHO recommends that we collect one unit of blood from every 20 persons. So we really should be collecting 70,000 units.

"It means TT has a blood donations shortfall of approximately 15,000 units per year.

“This is why this launch is important. We need to create a supply at Arima Hospital so when the need arises nobody has to go all the way to Mt Hope Hospital to get blood. Or better yet it is readily accessed to blood because seconds can make the difference between life and death.”

“There are so many negatives that exist in Trinidad that some of the fundamentals we don’t talk enough about. Even though none of us can live without blood it's only when it happens in our family or to someone close to us then we see the importance."

The blood donation lounge hopes to attract potential blood donors at least three times a year, now that it doesn’t operate under the chit system.