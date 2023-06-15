Anglican Church sued by Trincity project manager

THE ANGLICAN Church is being sued by a Trincity project manager for $195,000 which he said it owes him for constructing a building at the Couva Shopping Complex (CSC) to house a popular coffee franchise.

The church owns the shopping complex.

Kendal Lindsay has sued the Incorporated Trustees of the Anglican Church in the Diocese of TT.

His lawsuit came up for hearing on Thursday and was adjourned to November 20 after Justice Frank Seepersad gave directions.

Lindsay claims he entered an oral agreement with the then-chairman of the board of the CSC to construct a building at the shopping complex at Isaac Junction for a Starbucks restaurant and the upgrade of its wastewater facilities.

His lawsuit contends he began work in April 2018 and continued on the project until January 29, 2020, when he stopped because his invoices were not being paid. Lindsay said he was paid by the engineering company hired by the CSC board after he submitted the invoices.

It also said in February 2021, a virtual meeting about the project was held between the CSC board and Lindsay but no decision was made about settling his outstanding invoices.

In April 2021, the church denied being indebted to him and alleged he had been overpaid.

In its defence, the church said it owned the shopping complex, which is run by a board which reports to the incorporated trustees of the church.

It said in 2017, the church approved a number of projects at the complex, with the board chairman overseeing the project management. It said its board of finance had no knowledge of the arrangement between the engineer and Lindsay, and when it learned of it, queries were made. The defence said in August 2018, the engineer opted out of the payment arrangement with Lindsay, who instead began sending his invoices directly to the CSC’s board.

However, the church’s defence said the former CSC chairman acted outside his authority by engaging Lindsay’s services without obtaining its approval.

It also said direct engagement with him had not been approved, nor was its board of finance provided with a contract.

The defence noted that while it is not denying Lindsay was hired by the former CSC chairman to provide services, investigations show the project manager was overpaid by $29,000. A counterclaim has been filed for that sum.

Lindsay is represented by attorneys MarieIle Cooper-Leach and Matthew Mc Meo. The church is represented by attorney Renée Marlene Johncilla.