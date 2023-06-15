AC POS sink Club Sando to close in on TTPFL title

Nathaniel Mark James (R) of Club Sando vies for the ball with Brandon Semper of AC POS at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, during their TT Premier League game on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

The inaugural TT Premier Football League title is within the grasp of AC POS courtesy of Duane Muckette`s 90th-minute penalty which resulted in a 3-2 victory over Club Sando in a scintillating encounter on Wednesday at the Phase Two La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, Arima.

AC Pos are in the driver's seat with 52 points and two matches remaining against Prison Services FC (rescheduled fixture) and Defence Force on the last day of the league. Army were up against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers up until press time with the hope of a positive result to keep the pressure on AC POS.

AC Pos enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening minutes of the game. However, against the run of play, Club Sando took a 1-0 lead through the brilliance of national player and teenager Nathaniel James notching his 14th goal of the campaign. James collected in the 18-yard box and dribbled past his defender to drill past a helpless goalkeeper Jadon Poon-Lewis.

Knowing the importance of the game AC piled on the pressure and were rewarded within minutes as Robert Primus`s header tied the match in the 23rd minute. Four minutes later, Sedale Mclean gave the “Town Boys” a 2-1 advantage. Muckette`s exquisite, lofted pass was chested by national utility player Jameel Neptune who then laid into the path of Mclean who side-footed it past Sando`s goalie Miles Goodman.

Club Sando`s head coach Cornell Glen seemed to have inspired his troops at the half-time interval as they equalised three minutes after the resumption through Nicholas Dillon from a play that started with a defence-splitting pass from James.

Player of the match Jadon Poon-Lewis, who has been the deputy custodian behind national goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, for the last 12 games, showed his ability with crucial saves in the second half that kept his team in the match.

In the 90th minute, referee Kwinsi Williams awarded AC Pos a penalty when captain Muckette was fouled with his back turned to the goal. Muckette took the penalty himself and he slotted it to the right of goalie Goodman who got a hand to the shot, but it was too powerful. AC POS eventually won the match 3-2 keeping destiny in their own hands.

In another match at the Ato Boldon Recreation Ground Santa Cruz, San Juan Jabloteh defeated Cunupia 3-1. Goal scorers for Jabloteh were Jadel Josiah- Carter, Lindell Sween, Trevis Byron whilst Jaimol Layne was the lone scorer for Cunupia.

Akeem Roach`s lone goal was good enough to give Central FC a 1-0 victory against Morvant Caledonia United at the Larry Gomes Stadium.