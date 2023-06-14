UNC in talks with smaller parties for local government election

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - JEFF K MAYERS

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the UNC is in discussions with at least two smaller parties to partner for the upcoming local government elections.

Speaking during the UNC’s Monday Night Report at Swaha Hindu College, Cunapo Southern Main Rd, Sangre Grande, Persad-Bissessar said senior members of her team were in discussions with these parties.

“There is a percentage of the population who do not vote because they do not feel they belong in the UNC or PNM. I accept that. That is their right to choose. They are left unrepresented because they believe their vote will not matter. The PNM will never work with these persons because the PNM only cares about PNM domination.”

She said the UNC is the only national party that would work together with them.

“We have done it before, we have brought disparate groups to come together to form a mighty force to unseat and remove this PNM government. Tonight I make an appeal, let us all unite and come together to remove the wicked Rowley government.

“We will begin discussions in the coming week with anyone of the smaller parties who are willing to fight the LGE together with the UNC as a united force. If we can achieve this and work together over the next two years this local government election will be the first step towards the next big step of removing the Rowley government. We can also look at fighting alone, but we will have the discussions and then make a decision to go forward.”

Persad-Bissessar said while the UNC could contest the elections alone, it would be a greater victory if people united to fight against the PNM.

“If we can come to an agreement, in the next LGE we will fight as a united force, capable and ready to take on the PNM. Of course the UNC can run it alone and we will if have to, but how much greater will be, what a joyful noise we’ll make unto the Lord if we all come together united to fight this wicked government. What a greater victory and battle that would be.”

She said she would not allow people to bring the UNC back to its past.

“I will not allow the UNC to descend again into a party of class, caste, family dynasty and social status. I remain here to protect the children of the rank and file the ones I have promoted. Like a good mother I will defend my children to death. I will never let them be used and abused as our parents and grandparents were used.

“And after we win the local elections and the next step the general elections, what do we do, united or alone, one of them, children of the UNC, will lead our great party and I will be able to rest.”