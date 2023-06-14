Two injured by fallen tree, roofs blown off by high winds

File photo -

The Office of Disaster and Preparedness Management (ODPM) has received reports of fallen trees and blown off roofs in areas such as Waterloo, Mt Hope, Sangre Grande, Aranguez and Union Trace in Tobago. There has been at least one incident where two people were injured because of a fallen tree.

The ODPM reinforced the advice of the Met Office to secure loose outdoor objects, pets and livestock and where possible, avoid unnecessary outdoor activity.

It added that marine interests should monitor sea conditions and exercise extreme caution as marine craft can be greatly impacted by these strong winds and visibility may be extremely low during dusk and dawn. The Met Office said agitated seas and 2.5 metre wind waves are expected.

This comes after the TT Met Office issued an orange-level high wind alert which began on Wednesday and is expected to end on Friday. The Met Office warned that gusts in excess of 60 kilometre per hour have been observed, especially where it is raining.

It may exceed 75 kilometres per hour where there are heavy downpours and thunderstorms. While the gusts may be brief they are capable of displacing unsecured roofs and loose outdoor objects and toppling trees and weak structures.

ODPM reiterated that TT is not under any tropical storm or hurricane watch or warning.

People who are impacted by the high winds or bad weather are asked to immediately contact the Municipal Corporations’ Disaster Management Units and the Tobago Emergency Management Agency.

The ODPM advised:

1. To stay informed by looking out for alerts, warnings, and public safety information from official sources – ODPM, TTMS, TTEC, and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government,

2. Do not walk, play or drive through flood waters unless it becomes absolutely necessary,

3. Be cautious when walking /driving along hillsides or landslide-prone areas,

4. Review and update your family emergency plans. If you live or work in an area that is prone to flooding or high wind damage, please adequately prepare for the possibility of an evacuation,

5. Identify easily accessible and safe locations to meet in the event that you are separated. Prepare for the specific needs of your family, which may differ if you have pets, or people with special needs,

6. Assemble an emergency kit with enough essential items to last you and your family 3-7 days. Also, prepare a grab-and-go bag/kit for each family member, with essential items in the event you need to evacuate,

7. Ensure all your important documents are stored in a waterproof bag,

8. Secure or bring indoors any loose objects such as patio furniture, garbage bags, tools, or toys that can be picked up and thrown by strong winds.

9. Ensure all doors and windows are properly closed, secured and covered, if necessary, to prevent damage and drafts,

10. Seek shelter indoors, away from windows and exterior doors, to avoid the risk of flying debris. If you believe your home is unsafe, consider evacuating to a more secure structure.