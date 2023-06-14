Trinidad and Tobago sambo athletes need funds for World Champs

Sambo athletes Chedon Grant, from left back row, Renee Fortune, Kaylon Fortune, Joshua Cooper, and Alex Khan. In the front row are women's committee member of the TT Sambo and Mixed Martial Arts Federation Kimberly Ramnath, coach Kerry Grant, federation president Jason Fraser and the federation's general secretary Roger Evelyn at media conference at Maloney Indoor Sports Arena on Tuesday. - Jelani Beckles

SAMBO athletes eager to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the World Youth Championships in Abu Dhabi from August 2 to 5 are hoping to make their dreams come true, but only have weeks to acquire the funds to compete.

On Tuesday, at a media conference at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena, members of the TT Sambo and Mixed Martial Art Federation spoke about multiple initiatives in the coming months highlighting the World Youth Championships.

Five athletes attended the media conference including Chedon Grant, Renee Fortune, Joshua Cooper and Khan brothers Kaylon and Alex.

Also attending were the president of the federation Jason Fraser, junior head coach Kerry Grant, general secretary Roger Evelyn and Kimberly Ramnath of the women’s committee.

To make the trip to Abu Dhabi a reality, it will cost the federation $36,000 per athlete for at least a one-week stay. “TT is trying their best still to take at least five or six athletes to that World Championship,” Fraser said.

It will cost a total of $180,000 to send five athletes to the games.

The federation is trying to raise funds by having an event at Fun Splash Water Park in Debe on Sunday and on July 8 a barbecue will be held.

Fraser expects the team to excel, saying, “Joshua is a 185-pounder. He doesn’t look so…I think he is 16 or 17 years (old). She (Renee) will be a world champion, trust me. We can’t even find an opponent for her right now. If you see that girl train, she is like a machine (and) I believe in her. I don’t expect less from Kerry Grant’s son himself Chedon. I know that we can expect great things from you. The Khan brothers – you have to lead the way. You guys are the seniors.”

Fraser said one of the top TT junior athletes who could not attend the media conference was Lorenzo Bourne.

Coach Grant said financial assistance is needed to attend the world championships.

“I would like to really challenge you all today and plead with you all to please assist this team in getting us to Abu Dhabi. This team is ready. They know what they are capable of doing, I know what they are capable of doing and we are really pleading with you all. Even if one corporate company can sponsor one athlete, even if is just the ticket alone we will be very appreciative.”

Fraser understands TT will be hosting the Commonwealth Youth Games and a lot of focus is being placed on that, but is hoping his athletes will be supported also.

Grant said the athletes have been putting in the work in training.

“These kids train about three hours a day for five days a week. Sometimes we would put in that extra added day with an hour in between,” Grant said.

Grant said the training includes physical work at the gym, conditioning training and skill work. He also said the athletes are mentally ready.

Many believe the sport is too violent, but Grant explained it is designed to be safe and when youngsters compete athletes are not allowed to hit each other in the head along with other safety measures.

The local federation is also anticipating the Ruff N Tuff Caribbean MMA League International Invitational Championships in Trinidad on July 1 and the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Pan American Championships in Colombia from August 8 to 13.