Sinanan raises ire of CTTRC chairman over mudslides

Henry Awong -

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has upset yet another chairman of a UNC-controlled regional corporation.

Henry Awong, chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) has taken offence with statements made by Sinanan ascertaining blame on the corporation for mudslides.

Sinanan has also raised the ire of chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Dr Allen Sammy over similar blame-sharing.

Responding to mudslides on the Guaracara/Tabaquite Road, Sinanan is quoted as saying, "Had this matter been addressed by the regional corporation in the area immediately as the illegal quarrying started, the burgesses may not have had to go through this for one year."

Awong, in a statement, said assigning blame to the region for the mudslides on the Guaracara/Tabaquite Road which resulted from illegal quarrying was erroneous and malicious.

“This is a blatant attempt by the Minister to “pass the buck” and divert attention away from his Ministry’s failure to act in a timely manner to repair the road damaged by the mudslides.

“It is also an attempt to divert attention from the PNM Government’s consistent failure for decades to address illegal quarrying in TT.

“The well-experienced Minister should be aware that regulation of quarries falls under the purview of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) and not Local Government. “

Awong said almost one year has elapsed since the mudslide occurred, but the MOWT is yet to act.

“I am now asking the Minister if he is related to the alleged illegal ‘quarrier’ or if they know each other on a personal basis. We want to know why he is doing nothing to protect the hundreds of commuters who use the road on a daily basis.

“We demand that Minister Rohan Sinanan stops playing childish political games and fix the road now.”