Security, CSO involvement essential in fighting GBV

Claire Guy-Alleyne

TT and the Ukraine have implemented various security mechanisms to deal with domestic violence (DV) and gender-based violence (GBV). The role of civil society organisations (CSOs) in fighting these societal scourges are also invaluable and provide much-needed assistance to government.

During a virtual workshop on Wednesday hosted by UN Women titled Shared Experiences and Best Practices in Preventing and Combating Gender-Based Violence, security personnel and CSOs shared the experiences in their respective countries and the measures being implemented to deal with GBV and DV.

TT’s special victims unit (SVU) head Claire Guy-Alleyne said the police service has a zero-tolerance policy to DV. She said there had been a drastic decrease in DV murders because of the aggressive approach taken by the service.

“We have a robust case management unit, with highly trained people who ensure that victims are treated with dignity and empathy from the beginning to the close of a case. We have a victim-centred and perpetrator-focused approach. Our officers create an atmosphere where victims feel safe in reporting, which means they will always come forward so perpetrators can be held accountable. We have training programmes, including a module at the Police Academy called gender-responsive policing, and we heavily invest in public sensitisation so people will come forward and report, unlike in the past.”

Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko said among the initiatives to fight DV was the implementation of an urgent restraining order against the offender. She said there had been an increased number of these orders handed out. She said there was an increased number of calls to police hotlines, and an increased response by police.

“The police have 45 full-time DV countering sectors, and 23 out-of-staff mobile response teams operate in cities where the former has not yet been introduced. Police patrol officers, territorial community police officers, juvenile police officers, investigators, and operators of the service are involved in the work to counter DV. All our officers are trained in response and investigation.

“We also implemented a DV app and a chatbot for people to be able to report DV and GBV without being detected. There was a large-scale information campaign around victims of DV, and specialised training for police trainees.”

Pavlichenko said since government was decentralized, the Ministry of Social Policy was in charge of shaping policy, the National Social Service implemented the policy, and local executive authorities arranged and provided services to DV victims. She said hotlines were essential in combatting GBV and DV.

“We allocated US$4.7 million in 2023 to creating new shelters, day care centres, counselling services, organising mobile teams, purchasing necessary equipment, and creating places of civil protection, among others.”

Social Development and Family Services Ministry permanent secretary Lenor Baptiste-Simmons said the ministry provides psychosocial support for people affected by DV, including elderly people. Some of these programmes are carried out through the Family Services Division, and others through the Division of Aging. She said financial assistance is provided to families affected by DV and murders through the public assistance grant, but there is no data disaggregating these families from those receiving the grant.

She said the ministry plans to improve collaboration with stakeholders and improve its case management approach as part of the way forward.

CSOs are also an integral part of fighting DV, and take up a lot of the workload which the government cannot provide.

La Strada Ukraine president Kateryna Cherepakha said it was essential to have a multi-sector approach towards preventing DV and GBV and for governments to see CSOs as full-scale partners in the fight against DV and GBV. She said often NGOs were the ones to initiate change. She said hotlines, training, and support for NGOs to support their organisational capacity could provide a more sustainable approach. She said challenges include coordination of institutions and significant action from the state side.

Rowena Pitt of Tabitha’s Home for Women and Children in TT said survivors need a multi-faceted approach. She said work by NGOs in TT has resulted in numerous policies and legislation as they have a listening ear in government and continue to push the envelope in advocacy. She said they provide services such as shelter, medical assistance, conciliation, counselling, legal aid, and take part in demonstrations, funding campaigns, and other activities. She said many times people were more comfortable interacting with NGOs.