Rowley: Diego Martin Admin Complex is ready

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, left, highlights photos on the history of the Diego Martin council to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, at the official opening of the Diego Martin Administrative Complex. At right is First Citizens chairman Anthony Smart, and at second right is Diego Martin Regional Corporation chairman Sigler Jack. - Jensen La Vende

THE Prime Minister urged media houses to arrange to send staff on a thorough visit to the newly-built Diego Martin Corporation Administrative Building to see its fine condition, addressing a news briefing on Monday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

Dr Rowley challenged remarks made by Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein at a UNC briefing at the Opposition Leader's office in Port of Spain on Sunday who had alleged that the condition of the complex was a construction site as seen at its opening last Saturday.

The PM however described the offices as comfortable and convenient.

"I really was surprised to see a press conference by the official Opposition of TT telling the population that the Prime Minister should have been wearing a hard hat because he was in fact in a construction site and producing 'pictures' showing scaffolding and worrying about my safety because things could have fallen on my head."

He said the opposition claims were quite inaccurate.

"What shocks me is that the press was there. We invited the press to this function.

"After the function the press was invited to tour these very modern, fine facilities which included showing them the updated computer data bank that the Ministry is going to be using to introduce Diego Martin Corporation to the new digital TT.

"The press was escorted throughout the building – new furniture, everything comfortable."

He said the media should have reacted in an informed manner to the UNC news conference and also to recent criticisms of some short term losses in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. Rowley urged the corporation to let reporters tour the new building.

"See if you can find anywhere in there requiring a hard hat."

He said part of the building would be used by FCB bank.