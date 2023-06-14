Review of SEA, Concordat completed, to be made public soon

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian. File photo/Roger Jacob

MINISTER in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian has revealed that the committee for reviewing the SEA exam and the Concordat has completed its review.

She was responding to a question by Independent Senator Paul Richards in the Senate on Monday.

In 2021, Cabinet approved the 20-member committee which has a mandate to review and recommend changes to the conduct of the SEA exam and transition to secondary school, as well as the Concordat.

In a release in 2021, the Office of the Prime Minister said the report produced by the committee will form part of the Education Ministry's education policy for 2022-2027.

Asked for an update on this, Morris Julian said the committee's report is currently before the Cabinet.

"The recommendations have been reviewed and the decision of the Cabinet will be made in due course."

Richards then asked for a timeline of Cabinet's assessment.

Morris-Julian said she cannot put a deadline on "something that is as weighty as this.

"It is receiving the attention it deserves and it will be available in due course.