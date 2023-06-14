Paul leads local cyclists at Pan Am meet

WORLD record holder Nicholas Paul will lead a ten-member TT cycling team at the 2023 Elite Pan American Track Championships from Wednesday to Sunday at the Vicente Chancay Velodrome in San Juan, Argentina.

Paul, the men’s flying 200-metre record holder, will be joined by cyclists Kwesi Browne, Quincy Alexander, Tariq Woods, Akil Campbell, Zion Pulido, Phoebe Sandy and Alexi Costa.

Sandy is still a junior women’s cyclist and will test her ability against senior cyclists. Paul, Browne, Alexander, Pulido and Sandy will battle in the shorter distances, while the endurance riders on the TT team are Campbell, Costa and Woods.

Ian Cole will serve as the TT manager and Elisha Greene will be the team’s coach and mechanic.