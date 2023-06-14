Northern cops arrest 3, seize guns after Maloney shooting

File photo -

Police arrested three men minutes after they shot a man in Maloney on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 32-year-old man was standing at the entrance of Building 9, Maloney Gardens, at around 8.30 am when he was confronted by two gunmen.

The gunmen shot the man several times before running to the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway where they got into a silver Nissan Tiida and drove off.

A neighbour took the wounded man to the hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his midsection, right femur, groin and buttocks.

Residents in the area called the police after hearing the gunshots.

Officers of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol were given a description of the car and saw it in Piarco.

Police intercepted the car and searched it where they found two pistols and 30 rounds of ammunition.

The men ages 20, 22 and 27-years-old were arrested and are expected to be charged.

Crime scene investigators visited the scene and found 14 spent shells.

Maloney police are continuing enquiries.