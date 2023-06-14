N Touch
More than 800 artists at TT Tattoo Fest

Over 300 tattoos were done over the weekend at the TT Tattoo Fest. - Grevic Alvarado
GREVIC ALVARADO

More than 80 artists from different countries participated in the Trinidad and Tobago Tattoo Fest at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

After absence of three years due to the covid19 pandemic, the festival returned to showcase the best talent in the tattoo industry.

Liseth Mitchell and her store Wai Active TT offer their Colombian sportswear products during the festival - Grevic Alvarado

More than 300 tattoos were done on June 3 and 4.

Dominic Jaglal, the festival's main organiser, told Newsday after the awards ceremony was over, it was a spectacular weekend.

Jaglal said everything went according to plan and exceeded his expectations.

JSimon tattoos a cat on Ravi Paasad's right hand during the TT Tattoo Fest. - Grevic Alvarado

“I must admit the return of the TT Tattoo Fest has been a success. The organisation was great. I thank everyone who collaborated so the art and industry of tattooing in TT once again showed its growth."

Jaglal said visitors left surprised and excited by what they saw.

“We have very good artists here and those who attended the festival on Saturday and Sunday could appreciate that. The sponsors have been instrumental in making this happen. Thanks to all of them for the support.”

Freidel Velasquez was one of the winners of the Tattoo Fest for his realistic tattoo of Angello Villarroel. - Grevic Alvarado

Jaglal said it was a wonderful experience to show the high level of organisation and artistry that exists in TT.

“It is not about making money, it is about showing the talent of the artists we have here both local and foreign, because we show tattoo artists from many other countries. Tattooing is an art is growing and we will continue to support it.”

Kerwin Figaro showed his art and crowned him as the best tattoo artist of the Sunday of the TT Tattoo Festival. - Grevic Alvarado

This year artists from Venezuela, Cuba, St Lucia, Barbados, St Vincent, Curaçao, the UK, the US and a large number of local artists participated.

The festival was also an opportunity for many other businesses.

“It has been a wonderful experience. We hope to return next year with more surprises,” Jaglal said.

The painter Samantha Joseph exhibited part of her work over the weekend in the TT Tattoo Fest. - Grevic Alvarado

Winners:

Black and Grey Small

1 – Brian Tattoo

2 – Byron Tattoo

3 – SG Tattoo Studio

Best Colour Small

1– Body Art & Soul Tattoo

2 – Studio Fx

3 – 868 Inked Up Tattoo

Best Script

1 – Legendary Inkerz

2 – Byron Tattoo

3 – Trini Ink Tattoos

Most Original Design

Ink Concepts Tattoo Studios

Most improved Artist

JSimon

Black and Grey Large

1 – Warao Ink (Krip)

2 – Body Art Caribbean

3 – Shadow Inks

Tattoo of the Day

Kerwin Figaro

Best Greek Themed Tattoo

AJ Tattoo Studios

Inked N Proud Choice Awards

Warao Ink (Friedel Tattoo)

