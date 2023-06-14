Molik Khan, 19, learning from Soca Warriors

Trinidad and Tobago's Molik Khan. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA -

FORMER TT Under-20 captain Molik Khan, 19, is eager to learn from his more seasoned team-mates on the national men’s senior football team. The Soca Warriors are in a camp in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, US preparing for the start of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup tournament.

TT were initially scheduled to compete in the Gold Cup qualification tournament, but after Nicaragua were suspended for fielding an ineligible player the Soca Warriors are now in the main draw. The Gold Cup kicks off on June 24 in Canada and US.

Khan, speaking to TT Football Association media, said, “Being with the national team is always a pleasure for me personally and I think for anyone, especially training with these guys (and) playing with these guys...gaining the experience from what they have been doing ten years, some five years. (I am) just getting that experience. They pass it on to me and it is a good feeling.”

Khan, who plays with Minnesota United in Major League Soccer, is enjoying his time with the club.

“The journey has been good so far. The first year was a lot of injuries, but now I am playing regularly and fighting for a spot.”

Khan said everyday he tries to improve his knowledge on the game.

“Everyday you can learn something new…adding something new to the game.”

National coach Angus Eve paid tribute to players who were part of the team's journey but not in the current camp.

“We had soldiers who not here today, but I will take the opportunity to big them up…who played in the first rounds of the games all over the place…We had the brothers who just played against Guatemala and they put down a proper performance.”

TT defeated Guatemala 1-0 in an international friendly in Philadelphia on Sunday.