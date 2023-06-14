Man fishing in Arouca river finds decomposing body

File photo - ROGER JACOB

Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found in a river in Arouca on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were told by a man that he was fishing on the Bacaday River, Bacaday Extension, at around 2.30 pm when he noticed the body of a naked man in a bamboo patch on the western side of the river.

Maloney police were on patrol in the area and visited the scene.

Investigators said the man's body was partly decomposed and his ethnicity was unclear.

Homicide investigators visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared the man dead.

Police said the man's appearance did not match that of any missing person over the past three months.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.