Magnum partners with Reggae Sumfest

DownSound Entertainment administrative onsultant Adrian Grant and Magnum Tonic Wine project manager, Daniella McLean at the Reggae Sumfest media launch last Thursday at the Iberostar Conference Centre. - courtesy Overtime Media

The Iberostar Conference Centre was transformed into a musical epicenter when the "the biggest reggae music festival" was launched recently. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Reggae Sumfest in partnership with Magnum Tonic Wine is set to "tek charge" of the reggae festival.

Magnum Tonic Wine, under this partnership, aims to further enhance the global reach of reggae and dancehall music. Reggae Sumfest has, over the years, provided an international platform for many artistes in Jamaica, who have gone on to dominate and expand the dancehall culture worldwide, a release from Overtime Media said.

Magnum Tonic Wine's regional marketing manager Kamal Powell is optimistic for the success resulting from this event.

“Dancehall is in our DNA and as the official drink of dancehall, Magnum promises a most unparalleled display of gratifying entertainment," Powell said in the release. "We want to ensure that Jamaica's music culture remains strong and unrivalled. Through this partnership, we can show our consumers that we are committed to the maintenance and enhancement of our culture, which is demonstrated through our support of emerging talents."

Earlier this year, Magnum Tonic Wine launched its Top Performa (dancehall-centered entertainer) competition. The lyrical, face-off-style competition has attracted many talented underground artistes, who will contend for a chance to be crowned the Top Performa and the opportunity to put his/her talents on display on the Reggae Sumfest stage.

Powell said the move "is an amazing development, which further bolsters our efforts to bring to the forefront the underground talents that exist in Jamaica.”

The launch event included vibrant performances by the Iberostar Dance Troupe, a 30th anniversary cake cutting and a rousing toast from all the sponsors.

The Reggae Sumfest festival will run for six days with events, such as the Global Sound Clash, leading up to the main events on July 21-22. The sound clash, scheduled for June 20, will see the newly-minted Magnum All-Star Sound Clash champion, Echo One, challenging some of the best sound systems locally and internationally.

Confirmed to rock the crowd on the main nights thus far are Jamaican dancehall stars: Minister Marion Hall, Tommy Lee, Valiant, Stalk Ashley, Tanya Stephens, Romain Virgo and D’yani amongst a rapidly-growing cast.

Thus, Reggae Sumfest 2023 will be a showcase of all things Jamaican: including the music, entertainment, food and the culture especially.