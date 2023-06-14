Latin Night returns to National Library

The art, culture and traditions of nine Latin countries are displayed at National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) launched the third edition of Latin Night on June 12.

The library will celebrate the culture of nine Latin countries until June 22. Nalis' executive director Paula Greene welcomed the ambassadors of Peru, Panama, Argentina, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Korea, who attended the ceremony at Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

“For Nalis it is a pleasure to be able to bring back the Latin Night. This is part of the programmes to boost and promote the Spanish language, in addition to showing a bit of the culture of each of the participating countries,” Greene said.

Each embassy will show its music, art, cuisine and other traditions.

Cuban ambassador Tania Diego Olite, representing the participating embassies, said the Latin Night is a continuation of the collaboration of several embassies with Nalis and the promotion of learning Spanish in Trinidad and Tobago.

“It also contributes to cultural, religious and social co-operation between TT and Latin countries.”

She recited a poem in Spanish and English called Todo Mezclado (Everything Mixed).

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne said it was a special event.

“Many things have changed since 2018, when the last festival was held, especially due to social challenges. The important thing is to bring people together through culture, music, art, films, cuisine. We are showing the world's talent here. They are our friends and neighbours. We are hearing very good feedback about these types of events."

Browne congratulated the Nalis board and the embassies for their support for this type of initiative to promote Spanish in TT.

“Well done, buenas noches (good night),” Browne said.

Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga went a little further – in part of his speech he said in Spanish, "I am pleased by the invitation to share the Latin culture."

He said Nalis has been doing great linguistic work on the international, national and local levels to promote multicultural development through these Hispanic exchange programmes.

“The Spanish language is an important work tool and the authorities are collaborating with different embassies to ensure that Spanish becomes that tool for Trinidadians,” he said.

He recalled Spanish classes have been held at the library.

“They are opportunities to continue uniting Latin countries with TT. I have discussed it with the ambassadors.”

He said in TT there is currently an important growth in Latin culture, especially in musical and culinary matters, with empanadas and arepas becoming prominent foods.

He also said there are many Spanish-speaking migrants working for important organisations in TT.

“God bless you and God bless our nation,” he said in Spanish.

The Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Donna Cox, and other Nalis managers were also at the event.

The opening day included an art exhibition from Peru and a musical presentation from Panama. On June 13, Argentina was scheduled to screen the film

Rapado, as well as host an art exhibition. June 14 is set to be Venezuela's day with a presentation of dance, drums and music.

On June 15, the Dominican Republic will perform, Cuba on June 16, and Spain on June 17 with a concert and flamenco dance.

The presentations will return on June 21 with Mexico, and Chile on June 22. All these events start at 6.30 pm.