Joshua Da Silva cracks 52 off 18 balls in T10 Blast

JOSHUA Da Silva cracked another half-century to demonstrate his pedigree in the shortest version of the game. Da Silva's brutal knock of 52 from 18 balls guided Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers to an easy eight-wicket victory over Steelpan Players in the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday.

Steelpan Players posted 84/1 in ten overs batting first with veteran Mario Belcon hitting five fours and two sixes in his innings of 49 not out off 35 balls. TT Red Force batsman Jyd Goolie struck 21 not out off 20 balls, but struggled to find the boundary consistently as he only lashed two fours.

Da Silva, the West Indies wicket-keeper in Test cricket, then destroyed the Steelpan Players as Scorchers comfortably got to 88/2 in 6.5 overs.

The right-hander belted three fours and five sixes. Da Silva has been in scintillating form in the tournament cracking 50 off 12 balls a few days ago.

Kamil Pooran, who made his debut for Red Force earlier this year, showed form with 32 not out off 20 balls (two fours, two sixes).

The first match on Wednesday between Soca Kings and Rungetters was abandoned because of rain.

On Thursday, Blue Devils will play Parakeet Buccaneers at noon followed by a match between Players and Cocrico Cavaliers at 2.30 pm. The entire tournament is being played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.