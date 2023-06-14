It's all happening in Diego Martin

Workers on the Diego Martin Interchange Project PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

THE EDITOR: I must confess to missing the chapter in Government 101 which explains how a commercial bank – albeit one with a majority government ownership – finances the building of an administrative complex and thereafter shares the space.

Is this the kind of reform we can expect in the future?

Can we expect administrative complexes to be extensions of Balisier House, given the pictures on the walls in this particular administrative complex, as shown in the media?

If this is the case, can we expect the Government to consider similar requests from other commercial banks, insurance companies, fast-food conglomerates to pay for administrative complexes, schools, libraries and so on and then rent the space to pay for the cost of financing?

Well then, don't stop there! Do police stations and fire stations. Indeed, many fire stations are suffering for a fire appliance. So can we expect a Courts Siparia Regional Complex and a Church's Chicken San Juan Police Station?

When the Mayaro Fire Station was opened, the then PP government was lambasted by the PNM and ILP for opening an incomplete structure, only for the PNM to do the same thing in Diego Martin. How shamelessly copycat.

By the way, does Diego Martin have a fire station with an appliance?

The people of Diego Martin really have it nice. It all happening there: crime, accidents, chronic traffic, an administrative complex and bank all in one, new health centre, new housing, new overpass...you name it. Best-run constituencies under PM Rowley, Imbert et al.

LINDA CAPILDEO

Port of Spain