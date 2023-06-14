Imbert: Inheritance tax a figment of Kamla's imagination

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. -

The Finance Minister says statements made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that government plans to impose a 25 per cent inheritance tax on the population are a "figment of her imagination."

Perad-Bissessar made the statement on Monday during the UNC’s Monday Night Report in Sangre Grande.

A statement on Wednesday from the Finance Ministry said Imbert had “taken note of a ludicrous, fabricated and outrageous claim made by the Leader of the Opposition on a political platform, but without a shred of evidence or basis, that the Government plans to impose a 25 per cent inheritance tax on citizens on money or property received from the estate of a deceased person.”

It said government was not contemplating any such inheritance tax in any amount whatsoever nor any other similar new tax in any form or fashion.

“This malicious allegation is totally untrue and is a figment of the imagination of the Leader of the Opposition. There are no such plans to impose such a tax, no proposals and no discussion taking place on this. No planning whatsoever is taking place at the Ministry of Finance on even the idea of such a tax.

“It is truly disappointing that in a desperate attempt to confuse and panic the population in the upcoming local government election, the Opposition would sink to such depths to make up such a ridiculous story.”