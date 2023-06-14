High winds alert now orange

COVERING UP: File photo of Kynu Frederick of Hawk Ave, Warden Rd, Point Fortin tightens a tarpaulin over his house on Friday after his roof was blown off by high winds on Thursday night. - AYANNA KINSALE

The Met Office has updated the yellow-level high winds alert to orange. The alert began at 8 am on Wednesday and is expected to end at 2 pm on Friday.

It is expected to affect TT and offshore areas.

It said gusts in excess of 60 kilometres per hour are observed especially where there is rain, where there are heavy downpours and thunderstorms, and downdrafts may exceed 75 kilometres per hour.

The Met Office said the winds may be brief but are capable of displacing unsecured roofs, loose outdoor objects, toppling trees and weak structures. Marine craft can be greatly impacted by these strong winds and visibility may be extremely low during dusk and dawn. Wind waves occasionally near 2.5 metres are also expected with agitated seas.

It advised people to secure loose outdoor objects and livestock and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity where possible. Marine interests should also exercise extreme caution during this period, monitor sea conditions and follow the instructions of lifeguards.

People are asked to monitor official news sources and weather updates from www.metoffice.gov.tt.