Examine pillars of local government reform

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: For years, local government reform has been bandied about. But what really is this reform and how does it benefit citizens?

The Prime Minister has said this reform is about letting burgesses have greater management in their own affairs. He said the mission of government is to continue to improve the quality of life by improving local government delivery. An integral part of this is the revenue stream local government will have.

With the new system, ten pillars of reform will be focused on.

They are security and funding, executive authority, new responsibilities, local contractors, more effective municipal policing, developmental control, infrastructure works, disaster management, involvement of civil society, and regional development.

According to the local government minister, the new model will see a direct linkage between municipal corporations and the finance ministry as it relates to finance and all other matters similar to what obtains for the THA.

Municipal councils will now be required to fully manage their affairs resulting in the development of an effective local self-governing system. Local government bodies in the 14 municipalities will be given a high level of autonomy.

Local government bodies will be allowed to keep taxes and other revenues within their boundaries. Using this additional funding these bodies will be responsible for school maintenance, social welfare services, sporting programmes and, very importantly, agricultural programmes.

Dr Rowley said reform will remove the bureaucracy that prevents local government bodies from doing their work effectively.

Reform would also bring the power to better affect chronic health and environmental issues in all communities. A lot more will be done infrastructurally as well within municipalities.

Reform as proposed by government is certainly the way forward in eliminating the archaic and obviously ineffective systems used by local government bodies.

I urge all citizens to do their own research and try and understand the importance of supporting and being a part of this crucial transition.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando