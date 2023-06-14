Cox Coaching School 'deserved' G-14 champs

Cox Coaching School players celebrate winning the G-14 League at UWI-Spec, St Augustine on Sunday. -

Cox Coaching School were crowned champions of the inaugural G-14 League on Sunday at UWI SPEC field, St Augustine.

Cox defeated Real Dimension 5-3 in the final courtesy a strong showing by golden boot winner Nikita Gosine, who had brilliant performances in the semi-final and final. Gosine finished the tournament with an astonishing 42 goals and was crowned MVP.

In the semi-final, Real Dimension got past Jewels SC 3-1 whilst Cox Coaching School won comprehensively 8-3 against South Stars Sports Academy.

Jewels SC’s goalkeeper, Kenisha Taylor, was awarded most outstanding goalkeeper of the tournament.

The teams that participated in the league were Cox Coaching School, South Stars Sports Academy, Real Dimension, Jewels SC, Eastern County United, Diego Martin Central, Crown Trace FC, Gasparillo Youths, Point Fortin Pioneers, Combined Ballers, Tobago Chicas WFC, RSS Phoenix.

Coach Dennis Cox told Newsday on Wednesday, "We knew we had a good team and could go all the way."

He said the final scoreline vs Real Dimension did not tell the full tale as it was a very close contest.

The match was played via three 20-minute periods with Real Dimension opening the scoring in the first segment. However, Cox Coaching School knotted the scores before the break.

Real Dimension went ahead again in the second period but Cox Coaching School responded to leave all to play for in the final third.

The Palo-Seco based team overwhelmed their rivals in the last 20 minutes, winning 3-1 in the final stanza, to take the crown.

Asked what was the difference, Cox said, "We just focused a little more and took our chances."

He said the title was just reward for the team."The girls deserved that. We've been training hard and preparing. It shows that hard work pays off."