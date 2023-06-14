Confused picture

Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael. - File photo/David Reid

THERE is supposed to be a degree of collaboration when it comes to the appointment of Tobago’s highest public officer, the chief administrator.

The Public Service Commission appoints most public officers, but it must consult with and heed the views of the Prime Minister for certain positions under section 121 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, section 71 of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Act stipulates that the Prime Minister must consult with the Chief Secretary before consultation with the commission on the appointment of the chief administrator.

If this seems convoluted and confusing on paper, it has now become a political minefield in reality with the position now vacant for almost a month given the compulsory retirement of the last post-holder, Ethlyn John, in May, and the political parties seemingly at odds with one another as to who is to blame.

According to THA Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael, the vacancy is a cause for concern. A chief administrator is the most senior accounting officer and administrators from other divisions report to this officer.

A chief administrator, we are told, has sundry duties, including in relation to requests for firearm users’ licences as well as HR issues above a certain range.

At a media appearance on Monday, Dr BYisrael raised the possibility of “an ambush” and a plot to destabilise the THA, even as she disclosed a meeting, correspondence and communication between Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Dr Rowley on the issue.

For his part, Dr Rowley on Monday sought to clear the air at a media conference.

“I am very disappointed in my Tobago colleague and colleagues because I have gone out of my way to ensure that no accusation could be truthfully made that the government that I lead had done anything other than to facilitate the assembly,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he received correspondence from the commission; he also received correspondence from an unspecified entity suggesting the person in line for the post had been “interdicted;” and the commission withdrew its correspondence.

It has, meanwhile, been reported that allegations surrounding THA audit activity may have been related to these developments. Clearly, the PM puts the matter squarely in the hands of the THA and vice versa.

All these developments require clarification from all of the entities involved.

What is clear is that it is unsatisfactory that these developments have come to a head only now.

The retirement of Ms John was a matter that should have been anticipated long ago. A candidate should have long been named and an appropriate handing-over period should have ensued. This is especially so given the seniority of this post.