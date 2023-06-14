Chief Sec to speak on voice note by week's end: My executive will be exonerated

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine -

CHIEF Secretary Farley Augustine is assuring that he and the THA’s entire executive will be “properly exonerated” when he speaks about the controversial audio tape by the end of this week.

Augustine broke his silence on the issue on Tuesday night whilst responding to a question from a resident during the THA’s district town hall meeting at the Fairfield Complex, in the electoral district of Bagatelle/Bacolet.

There have been mounting calls for Augustine to speak about the voice note ever since it began circulating on social media more than three weeks ago.

In the voice note, a man and a woman believed to be THA officials, were heard talking about using state funds to hire people to carry out political propaganda.

Many people have linked the audio clip to Augustine and Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett.

At the town meeting, Augustine said he decided deliberately not to speak about the voice note immediately after it was leaked.

“A lot of people in the media want me to talk on their time. That is one thing I don’t do. I set my own agenda. The media doesn’t set my agenda,” he said.

“But beyond that, I will speak extensively on the issue. And I can tell you this is more than just an audio tape. It involves some security considerations, extremely serious at that, that requires me as leader to ensure I spend enough time mulling over it.”

Augustine assured the executive will be exonerated.

“I can also say with a very high degree of confidence that when I speak on this issue, myself and the executive will be properly exonerated. I have no fear at all. So don’t lose any sleep over it.”

“In fact, by the time we get to the end of this week, you will hear much more extensively about this matter and some others as well.”