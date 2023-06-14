Blank political race-baiting

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - FILE PHOTO

THE EDITOR: Black, Blank, or Blink – the race card has been called within a few days of the announcement of the local government elections.

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar knew the hostility of the Prime Minister would be easily triggered by her request for UNC supporters to fill in the blanks of her speech.

And according to a newspaper article, “Dr Rowley responded to the comment in a Facebook post at about 1.30 am on Friday June 9, when he wrote: 'Finally! Caught in her frequent disgusting race-baiting she is reduced to repeating inane rubbish to try and lie her way out. Anyone surprised?'”

I am surprised.

I am surprised Keith Christopher Rowley continues this obsolete, disingenuous strategy of racial accusations to move our thinking away from significant national issues. I hoped he was more strategic than that.

It is redundant for our PM to engage in this race discussion, especially since the mixed-race population in Trinidad is possibly the highest-growing segment of our populace.

A 2003 song by David Rudder and Carl Jacob commented that “how we vote is not how we party.” I refuse to accept that this is still true 20 years later.

Research on ChatGPT revealed that the 2011 population census concluded people of mixed ethnic background account for approximately 22.8 per cent of the population, while mixed Afro-Indian descent accounted for approximately 7.7 per cent.

That was more than ten years ago, so I wonder what a current census will reveal.

Our society is culturally diverse. Our ethnicity has been shaped by colonisation, immigration, and intermarriage. Scratch any of us deep enough and up will pop another race.

The “mustard and ketchup” political parties have continuously disappointed with their unsettling racial conversations rather than focusing on inclusivity, diversity, equality and the necessary systems, processes, and procedures to improve society.

Our top three topics for consideration are crime, corruption, and economic diversification. I wonder why Ms Persad-Bissessar and Dr Rowley choose not to engage in these conversations with a solution-focused approach.

It is time to reform governance and get rid of these two grave-digging parties.

It is time for the person in the street, some of whom are the 22.8 per cent mixed-race, to vote for people who will do better. It’s time for us to take a chance and vote differently to reset our society.

No more colourful voting. It’s time to vote based on the IQ and compassion of the representative, and their proven ability to get things done for their constituents.

We cannot continue to cover over deep societal problems with condiments that are flavourful to some but add little value to our overall health. Our leaders have a responsibility to change the conversation from this sickening focus on race and concentrate on what is needed for citizens to thrive so the phrase “Sweet T&T” will no longer be used in sarcasm.

DENNISE DEMMING

Diego Martin