Windies grab 91-run win vs Scotland in World Cup warm-up

West Indies captain Shai Hope - CWI Media

WEST INDIES grabbed an easy 91-run win over Scotland in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, on Tuesday.

At the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, West Indies captain Shai Hope led the batting with 57 runs from 65 deliveries while Romario Shepherd got to 53 off 34 balls. West Indies ended their innings at 264 off 48.4 overs.

On the other end, West Indies comfortably defended their total. Yannic Cariah was able to pick up 4-46 and fellow spinner Roston Chase grabbed 3-43.

West Indies will begin their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers against the USA on Sunday, at Takashinga Sports Club, in Harare.

SCORES: WEST INDIES 264 off 48.4 overs (Shai Hope 57, Romario Shepherd 53, Keacy Carty 32, Roston Chase 30; Chris Sole 4-50, Jack Jarvis 3-25, Chris Greaves 3-49) vs SCOTLAND 173 off 33.5 overs (Brandon McMullen 38, Matthew Cross 35, Chris Sole 25, Alasdair Evans 24; Yannic Cariah 4-46, Roston Chase 3-43)