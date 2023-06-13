US edge Trinidad and Tobago hockey men in Pan Am final

TT men's hockey team at the Mona Hockey Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica. -

Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey team lost a thriller to USA on sudden death penalties in the final of the Hockey 5s Pan American Cup in Kingston, Jamaica on Sunday.

Mickell Pierre drew first blood for TT scoring in the first minute of the match, but his goal was cancelled out by Tyler Sundeen in the ninth minute. The tournament`s most valuable player and top scorer Teague Marcano blasted home for TT in the 15th minute for the 2-1 advantage. However, Michael Barminski tied the game up 2-2 in the 17th minute, sending it to sudden death penalty shootout where the Americans won 3-2.

Marcano ended the tournament with 17 goals, followed by Pierre and Akim Toussaint with ten each. Having qualified for the final, TT, led by coach Darren Cowie, had already sealed a spot at the 2024 Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman.

TT's women team missed out on a spot in the World Cup after finish fourth.

The TT Hockey Board (TTHB) congratulated both the men's and women's teams for their performances at the Pan Am Cup, adding that it will serve as a stepping stone for future success.