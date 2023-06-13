Two denied bail for stealing Defence Force rifle

THE two men charged with stealing a Galil assault rifle from the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) were denied bail on Tuesday.

Private Renaldo Wanza, 22, and Brandon Moonsammy, 30, appeared before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor charged with misbehaviour in public office, "to wit transferring a firearm and receiving the assault rifle knowing it to be stolen."

Wanza was additionally charged with two offences of misbehaviour in public office for allegedly stealing the gun and then transferring it to Moonsammy. He is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition.

Both men were charged on June 11, after the TTDF reported the gun missing and issued a $75,000 reward for its return. The gun and ammunition were reported missing from the Pioneer Department of the Teteron Army Barracks, Chaguaramas, on June 4.

The missing Galil was found on June 9 wrapped in a black plastic bag at the side of the road near the Bellerand Recreational Park, Chaguaramas. No one claimed the reward.